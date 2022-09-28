New Delhi, Sep 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Giorgia Meloni for leading her party Fratelli d'Itaia in Italian general elections.

"Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. China Restaurant Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Eatery in Changchun, 17 Dead, Several Injured.

Meloni is likely to form the government and may become the first woman prime minister of Italy. President Joe Biden Keeps US Target for Refugee Admissions at 125,000 for 2023 Budget Year.

Considered to be a hardline Right wing leader, she has vowed to "govern for everyone" and said that she "would not betray people's trust".

