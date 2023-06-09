Madrid, Jun 9 (AP) The bodies of two migrants were found on a beach in southeastern Spain after 132 other people arrived in two boats Friday, a government official said.

The two died while trying to swim to the coast, José María Martín, a central government official in the city of Almería told reporters. Martín said they were victims of criminal human smuggling gangs.

Also Read | China: Young People Feel the Crunch in Tough Job Market.

The two boats carrying migrants are believed to have set sail from Morocco. Spain's state news agency said the operators had forced the people who died to leave their boat.

There were no details on their nationalities.

Also Read | Virgin Crocodile Gets Pregnant in Costa Rica Zoo: Crocodile Found to Have Made Herself Pregnant, Scientist Study Rare Case of ‘Virgin Birth’.

Thousands of migrants from northwest and sub-Saharan African countries try to reach Spain in overloaded boats each year. Many die in the attempt. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)