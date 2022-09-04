Palatka (US), Sep 4 (AP) Two people were fatally shot and several others injured in a confrontation between groups at a supper club in northeast Florida, officials said Sunday.

Palatka Fire Rescue said on Twitter that there was a large response to the shooting reported Saturday night at Vick's Supper Club.

“Multiple people shot. Multiple trauma alerts. Multiple Air Medical Helicopters are responding,” the agency tweeted.

Four people were shot and one person was struck with a blunt object, the Palatka Police Department said in a Facebook post. Two people died of gunshot wounds and three other people were hospitalized.

The identities of those killed and injured were not immediately available.

Investigators say the shooting happened when an argument broke out among a large group gathered outside the supper club. There were no immediate arrests and no description available of any suspects.

Palatka is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Jacksonville. (AP)

