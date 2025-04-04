Brussels, Apr 4 (AP) Ukrainian officials said that a Russian missile strike Friday on the central city of Kryvyi Rih killed at least 12 people, including two children, and injured more than 50.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhii Lysak, described the Russian ballistic attack as "war against civilians”.

The strike comes as US and European officials press Russia to accept a ceasefire in the conflict. (AP)

