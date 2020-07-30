Columbus, Jul 30 (AP) The Ohio House ousted its Republican speaker as the chamber's top leader in a historic, unanimous and bipartisan vote Thursday after his arrest in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

Rep. Larry Householder is the first Ohio House speaker ever removed by the chamber, according to the Ohio History Connection. For now, he still retains his seat in the GOP-led Legislature.

Remaining members of Householder's leadership team had said he deserves the presumption of innocence but “lost the trust of his colleagues and the public” and couldn't effectively lead the House.

Householder, of Glenford, and four associates were identified in a July 21 federal affidavit as allegedly taking part in a pay-to-play scheme involving corporate money secretly funnelled to them for personal and political use in exchange for helping to pass House Bill 6 to financially bail out two FirstEnergy nuclear plants.

Householder was one of the driving forces behind the legislation, which included a fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed over $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.

Householder, his long-time adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges and lobbyists Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes could each face up to 20 years in prison if they're convicted for their alleged work to pass the bailout and block attempts to overturn it, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI.

A federal grand jury formally indicted the five on Thursday, charging each with a single count of racketeering.

Messages were left with their attorneys seeking comment.

“Dark money is a breeding ground for corruption. This investigation continues,” said US Attorney David DeVillers, referring to legal campaign funds that don't have to report the source of their donations.

Householder had ignored calls for his resignation from colleagues in both parties.

A decision on when to schedule a vote to choose a new speaker will be made by Assistant Majority Floor Leader Anthony DeVitis, of Green.(AP)

