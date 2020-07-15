Oklahoma City, Jul 15 (AP) Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home.

The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country's most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Russia's Sechenov University Completes First Phase of Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Stitt attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa last month, which health experts have said likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases there. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)