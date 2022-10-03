By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will be participating in the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta.

Om Birla will be leading the Indian delegation to Jakarta.

An official of the Parliament told ANI on condition of anonymity that the 8th Summit of Speakers of G-20 Parliaments (P-20) will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from October 6-7, 2022.

Om Birla, Harivansh and Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha PC Mody, and other officials shall be attending the summit as a part of the Indian Parliamentary delegation.

Sources further told ANI that the Indian delegation will leave for Jakarta on October 4.

Parliaments of G20 countries have a crucial role, as oversight authorities, in ensuring governments are held accountable for implementing decisions.

The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Notably, India will be hosting the G-20 (Group of 20) leaders' summit in New Delhi next year in 2023. The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held in November 2022 in Indonesia, after which India will assume the presidency of G20 from December 2022.

India is assuming the Presidency of the G20 for a year.

The presidency of the G20 rotates every year among members, and the country holding the presidency, together with the previous and next presidency-holder, forms the 'Troika' to ensure the continuity of the G20 agenda.

Italy, Indonesia, and India are the Troika countries right now and Indonesia holds the current Presidency. (ANI)

