New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday extended a warm welcome to the Russian parliamentary delegation led by the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly, Vyacheslav Volodin, to witness the proceedings of the Lower House.

The delegation is in India as part of a significant visit aimed at strengthening India-Russia relations.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Om Birla expressed his pleasure in welcoming the distinguished delegation, saying, "I am very pleased to inform all of you that in our distinguished box of honour, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, is present. Under the leadership of Volodin, the Russian Parliamentary Delegation is present. On behalf of myself and on behalf of the House, I extend a warm welcome to the distinguished delegation."

Highlighting the importance of the visit, Birla said, "The visit of Volodin and his esteemed delegation is a symbol of the depth of India-Russia relations. This visit will further strengthen the partnership between the two countries. India and Russia have long-standing and deep-rooted relations, and their strategic partnership and bilateral ties will become even more robust."

He further wished the delegation a "successful" and "fruitful" stay in India.

"We wish them a successful and fruitful stay in India. Through them, we convey our greetings and best wishes to the Russian Parliament and the people of Russia," he said.

In the early hours Russian lawmaker Volodin arrived in India on Monday for an official visit.

https://x.com/RusEmbIndia/status/1886144249613410668

Sharing pictures of his arrival on X, the Russian Embassy in India wrote, "Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on an official visit to #India. In #NewDelhi, issues of #RussiaIndia cooperation in economic, cultural, educational & technological spheres, as well as the development of interparliamentary dialogue will be discussed."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to visit India for the annual summit this year. The dates for the visit will be worked out through diplomatic channels, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly press briefing last month. (ANI)

