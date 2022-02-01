General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army staff with Oman's Defence Ministry's Secretary-General Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi

New Delhi [India], February 1(ANI): Oman's Defence Ministry's Secretary-General Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi called on General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army staff and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter the Additional Directorate General of Public Information for Indian Army said, "H.E. Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, Secretary-General, Ministry of Defence, Sultanate of #Oman called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries."

Also Read | Black History Month 2022: Know History, Theme And Significance of The Observance in February to Celebrate African-American History Month.

Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi also called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday and discussed bilateral military engagement and training cooperation.

Earlier, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali AL Zaabi attended the 11th meeting of the India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee. (ANI)

Also Read | Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)