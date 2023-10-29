By Rajnish Singh

Muscat [Oman], October 29 (ANI): Over 7,50,000 electorates in the Sultanate of Oman on Sunday cast their franchise for the first time electronically to elect members of Majlis A'Shura for its tenth term.

Leaving the old ballot box voting process, the newly complete electronic initiative was adopted by the Sultanate of Oman to save time as well as avail a better facility to its citizens while they elect their representatives for the membership of the Shura Council's tenth term.

The voting process started at 8 am on Sunday using high-end electronic technology and is expected to conclude by 7 pm.

As per data from the Ministry of Interior of Oman, a total of 753,690 voters enrolled in the electoral register, including 390,846 men (51.86 per cent) and 362,844 women (48.14 per cent) will cast their franchise to elect members of the Shura Council.

A total of 13,843 voters, including 9,230 men and 4,613 women, cast their ballots from outside the Sultanate of Oman, the data shows.

The voters in Oman this time are using the "Intakhib" (Elect) electronic app during the election with a total participation of 753,690 registered voters of whom 13,843 have already cast their ballots abroad.

The 10th term elections process stands apart as the first instance in utilising the improved, second version, of the "Intakhib" electronic app, empowered with an audio reading feature and sign language to explain voting steps to the deaf and dumb on an optional basis.

The application also boasts a simple user interface and a high level of security, using the latest technologies in the field of encryption.

Accordingly, a voter's data is verified in three basic steps: First, photocopying the original ID card from both sides, then reading the personal card data via the Near. Field Communication (NFC) technique, and snapping a personal photo of the voter.

Sumaya Albalushi, a member of the media team in the Ministry of Interior told ANI about the whole procedure of how the voting is being conducted.

"We started the process two months ago. The process of voting was recently announced the 'Intikhab' application. There are some requirements. The voter should be above 21 years old. It has to be done by a smartphone, it should be supported by two cameras," she said.

On being asked what is special in this election, Ahmed Al Mahrooqi, a common voter at the event said, "This time, we are using technology...this time we have the 'Intakhib' application...we are making people use with their ID cards".

Abdallah Ahmed AlRubaiey, TV anchor and reporter said, "The people of Omani Sultanate are voting for the elected members of the Shura Council. A total of 7,50,000 voters are casting their ballots today...the voters are voting through the 'Intikhab' app and the election website. This initiative is ensuring efficiency, integrity and transparency in the voting process.

The shura is the lower house of the Omani Parliament 'Oman Council'. The upper house is called the State Council. it is a financially and administratively independent institution. It was established in 1991 to replace the previous Consultative Council of the State. The Majlis has been accorded legislative and oversight competencies to serve the country and the nation and participate in the development march.

As per Oman's Ministry of Interior, Artificial intelligence reaffirmed its full preparedness for the elections at administrative, technical, legal levels, as well as readiness to provide press coverage of the event in coordination with the authorities concerned.

The ministry said that all related data and information are available in full transparency, through broadcasting indicators and live coverage of the election.

As many as 843 candidates, including 32 women, are contesting the Shura Council's Tenth Term Elections, which constitute a step forward in Oman's future plans, visions and approaches.

The Shura Council's 10th Term assumes significance domestically as a period that will witness more action towards the realisation of goals of Oman Vision 2040 in various economic, investment and development spheres.

It will also enhance the implementation of the 10th five-year plan and chart out the tracks of the 11th five-year plan. (ANI)

