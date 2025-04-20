Jerusalem [Israel], April 20 (ANI/TPS): One Israeli soldier was killed and several others were seriously wounded as a result of an attack on a patrol vehicle in Gaza Saturday. The soldier who was killed was part of the forces that came to rescue the wounded.

On Saturday afternoon, an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) struck an armoured Hummer travelling in Gaza with female combat soldiers inside, reported the IDF (Israel Defence Forces). The Hummer overturned as a result.

The incident began at 12:58 p.m. today, when terrorists fired an RPG at an unarmored military vehicle, which was traveling on an "administrative route" in the " area of Beit Hanoun.

As a result of the RPG fire, three women combat reconnaissance fighters, including an officer, were seriously injured.

According to the initial investigation, the terrorists emerged from a tunnel that was cleared by IDF forces over the past week. On Friday, IDF forces placed explosives in that tunnel to blow it up, and this is apparently what prompted the terrorists to return there to attack Israeli forces, said the IDF.

Shortly after the RPG fire, a rescue force arrived.

At 1:25 PM, about half an hour after the first RPG incident, what was described as a powerful charge was activated under the rescue force's vehicle. As a result of the explosion, one of the scouts was killed, Sergeant Major G'haleb Sliman al-Nasasra, a 35-year-old Bedouin, and two others were seriously injured.

Several Air Force helicopters were launched during the incident to evacuate the wounded to several hospitals. In total, one soldier was killed in the incident, and 5 other fighters were seriously injured.

Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva said that it admitted two female soldiers wounded in the incident. (ANI/TPS)

