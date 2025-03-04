Tel Aviv [Israel], March 4 (ANI): A man was killed and four others were injured in a stabbing attack at a bus and train station in Haifa, northern Israel, Al Jazeera reported citing officials' statement.

Israeli police reported that the attack occurred at the station on Monday, and a security guard along with a civilian were able to "neutralise" the suspected attacker at the scene.

"Paramedics and EMTs have pronounced the death of a man around 70 years old and are providing medical treatment to and evacuating four injured individuals," Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said.

It added that a man and a woman, both aged about 30 years, as well as a 15-year-old boy, were seriously injured in the attack.

Police said the attacker was an Israeli citizen from a nearby Arab Druze town who had returned to Israel from abroad in May. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation, as per Al Jazeera.

Further, Al Jazeera confirmed that the man killed in the attack was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from a village in northern Israel.

The 15-year-old injured in the stabbing attack is reported to be in "pretty severe condition" and is currently being treated in an intensive care unit at a hospital near Haifa. Social media images showed emergency personnel attending to the injured, with several ambulances nearby.

The attack occurred amid stalled ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas over Gaza.

Over the weekend, the first phase of the ceasefire deal ended, and on Sunday, Israel blocked humanitarian aid from entering Gaza after disagreements with Hamas over extending the ceasefire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)