Tel Aviv [Israel], April 16 (ANI/TPS): One month after renewing attacks on Hamas, Israeli security forces have eliminated 11 senior Hamas officials, hundreds of mid-level terrorist, and struck approximately 1,200 terror sites in Gaza, according to figures released by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of campaign on March 18, more than 100 targeted assassinations have been carried out, including a deputy brigade commander, five battalion commanders, a deputy battalion commander, the head of military intelligence of the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip, 15 company commanders and additional terrorists who participated in the October 7 attack.

Israel has focused on disrupting Hamas's political and military command structure. The deaths of senior figures from Hamas's politburo and internal mechanisms has weakened coordination between its political and military operatives.

For example, at least eight senior figures were killed along with operatives other Hamas units, including the terror group's General Security and Internal Security apparatuses in one strike on the first night. These figures played key roles in strengthening the military infrastructure of both Hamas and the Gaza-based Popular Resistance Committees.

The operation also led to the establishment of the Morag Corridor, a security zone cutting off Rafah and the southernmost area of Gaza from the rest of the Strip. This zone separates Hamas' Khan Yunis and Rafah brigades.

Ground forces have also been heavily involved. The IDF's 36th, 143rd, and 252nd divisions have conducted maneuvers to locate weapons stockpiles, dismantle underground infrastructure, and eliminate terrorist cells. These operations have extended into areas previously untouched by ground troops.

Also on Wednesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel was eyeing resuming humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza through civilian companies when a mechanism for distribution is in place.

Katz said the policy shift is part of a broader strategy that includes "stopping humanitarian aid, which undermines Hamas's control over the population," and creating a new system for aid distribution independent of the terror group. He said Israel Defense Forces operations continue, with targeted strikes on Hamas operatives and infrastructure, evacuations of civilians from combat zones, and large-scale attacks ahead of ground maneuvers.

The Press Service of Israel reported in March that despite a suspension of humanitarian aid and fuel deliveries, Hamas continued to enrich itself through a system of vouchers provided to Gaza residents.

Israel suspended aid deliveries at the beginning of March after Hamas rejected a proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff to extend the ceasefire through the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday.

Israel estimates that enough food, water, fuel and medicine entered Gaza during the temporary ceasefire to last for five months.

Since mid-November, Hamas and criminal gangs associated with the terror group have stepped up their stealing of deliveries of food, water, medicine and other humanitarian supplies. At one point, 85% of all trucks entering the Strip were hijacked.

In September, Palestinian sources told TPS-IL that Hamas was charging $800 for donated tents while sacks of flour and rice donated by the West were being sold for $700 and $500 respectively.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

