Washington DC [US], September 2 (ANI): United States is closely monitoring the situation on the India-China border and is hoping for a peaceful resolution, according to the State Department.

A State Department spokesperson said the only way to stop Chinese provocations is by standing up to Beijing.

"As Secretary Pompeo has said on several occasions, what is so disturbing is the emergence of a clear pattern of Beijing acting increasingly aggressively, both domestically and abroad," the spokesperson told ANI.

"From the Taiwan Strait to Xinjiang, from the South China Sea to the Himalayas, from cyberspace to international organizations, we are dealing with a Chinese Communist Party that seeks to repress its own people and bully its neighbours," the spokesperson added.

This remark came after Indian security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh.

Sources said on Tuesday around seven to eight heavy vehicles of the Chinese army set off towards the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from their Chepuzi camp.

The Indian Army had earlier thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

Indian security forces are on high alert all along the LAC to prevent any incursion by the Chinese in any sector, they added.

India and China are in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield results so far.

The Chinese Army has refused to withdraw or disengage completely from the Finger area and seems to be buying time to delay its disengagement from there. (ANI)

