Mumbai, September 2: The Supreme Court in its judgment in the matter of adjusted gross revenue allowed telcos to pay their outstanding dues in 10 years. Telcos can pay 10 per cent of their dues by March 31, 2021, and the remaining instalments by 7 February every year.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs on Tuesday held a meeting with metro corporations to finalise the standard operating procedures (SOP) for operating metro services allowed under ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, which will be issued on Wednesday following the home ministry’s nod.As per MHA’s #UNLOCK4 guidelines, Metro Rails are allowed to operate across India from September 7.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to raise "serious concerns" about the social network becoming a tool for societal disturbances in India, communicating after allegations that the platform favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The last rites of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee were done by his son Abhijit on Tuesday. Mukherjee died at the age of 84 years after being critically ill over the past few weeks.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.