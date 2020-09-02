Sydney, September 2: Australia has slipped into its worst recession in 30 years amid the coronavirus pandemic. June quarter GDP numbers show that the economy has slumped by 7 percent, the worst fall on record and a second straight contraction. On an annual basis, the economy shrunk by 6.3 per cent, as confirmed by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The data further confirmed a technical recession for the first time since mid-1991, following a 0.3 per cent decline in gross domestic product during the March quarter. According to a Daily Mail report, this is even the worse quarterly decline in GDP since than 1930s Great Depression. UK Slips to First Technical Recession As Economy Shrinks 20.4% in Q2 Amid COVID-19 Induced Lockdown.

Australia Enters Recession After 3 decades:

The Reserve Bank forecasted Australia's jobless rate rising from a 22-year-high 7.5 per cent in July to ten per cent by the end of 2020 - a level unseen since April 1994. Until now Australia had held the record for avoiding recession, but coronavirus policies and border closures severely impacted the economy of the country.

