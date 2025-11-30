Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 30 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, IAF C-17 airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune. The ongoing operation has tapped into domestic support operations.

India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation. The Indian Air Force delivered 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of equipment to Colombo to assist those affected by severe floods.

In a post on X, it said, "Cyclone Ditwah- Ongoing Ops: Even as relief efforts continue in Sri Lanka, the Indian Air Force has simultaneously pressed into domestic support operations. An IAF C-17 has airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune and Vadodara to Chennai, enabling rapid deployment of over 300 NDRF personnel and around 35 tonnes of essential gear."

Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that a batch of relief assistance was handed over at Lanka IOC Trincomalee.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu reaches Trincomalee. A batch of relief assistance facilitated by High Commission of India in Colombo comprising essential supplies, dry rations, clothes & fuel was handed over at Lanka IOC Trincomalee to the Chief Secretary, Eastern Province and Trincomalee District Administration. These include contributions from the Indian community in Colombo, which stands strong in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, offering timely relief as Eastern Province continues to deal with Cyclone Ditwah."

The High Commission said that the Indian Air Force saved 24 stranded people.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu saves lives and extends critical care. Indian Air Force helicopters conducted Search and Rescue operations today near Kotmale area in Sri Lanka, saving 24 stranded persons including those from Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, U.K and South Africa. Further 3 critical casualties were airlifted to Colombo. Earlier the helicopters also airlifted Sri Lankan Army personnel to landslide affected regions," the statement said.

Earlier, a family of four stranded on a rooftop was rescued by a Chetak helicopter from INS Vikrant.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, "A family of four stranded on a rooftop was rescued by a Chetak helicopter from INS Vikrant on 29 November 2025. They were safely airlifted and brought to a secure location. Operation Sagar Bandhu continues as India stands with the people of Sri Lanka."

The High Commission said that the NDRF carried out rescue operations in Kochikade and Colombo.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu in action. National Disaster Response Force teams, a specially trained corps for Search and Rescue and HADR activities, NDRF carried out rescue operations in Kochikade, Colombo as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu. Working closely with Sri Lankan authorities, they assisted families affected by severe flooding and helped ensure immediate safety," it said.

The Indian Air Force's C-130J military transport aircraft landed in Colombo at 10 AM carrying relief supplies as India stepped up humanitarian operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

The aircraft is also expected to evacuate stranded Indian citizens.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar highlighted the close coordination between NDRF personnel and Sri Lankan authorities in ongoing relief operations in the island nation.

In a post on X on Sunday, EAM Jaishankar said, "NDRF personnel, in close coordination with local authorities, continue to undertake relief operations in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu."

The Sri Lankan Air Force also shared updates on NDRF's ongoing rescue efforts on X.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka shared that NDRF personnel have been actively conducting rescue operations in inaccessible areas affected by flooding, bringing stranded people to safety.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force has positioned Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo for swift Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations as part of India's ongoing relief support in Sri Lanka.

Operation Sagar Bandhu, which mobilised aid and assistance for the island nation, along with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and 80 NDRF personnel working round the clock in safeguarding lives and extending timely assistance.

So far, India has airlifted 27 tonnes of relief material to Colombo.

A hybrid mission was undertaken by Mi-17s today to rescue stranded passengers. A garud was winched down in a restricted area, and he guided the passengers to a pre-briefed helipad through a cross-country route. Contact was established with the Garud at the helipad (Kotmale), and 24 passengers were evacuated to Colombo. The pax included 12 Indians, 10 foreigners and 2 Sri Lankans. In addition,3 critical casualties were air lifted to Colombo. Earlier in the day, a total of 40 Sri Lankan army personnel were airlifted from Diyathalawa army Camp to Kotmale helipad (landslide-affected region).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, who have lost loved ones due to cyclone Ditwah.

In a gesture of solidarity, India has dispatched relief materials and vital Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Ditwah is moving northwards along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. As of 11:30 am, the cyclone was located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, about 100 km east-southeast of Cuddalore and Puducherry, and roughly 170 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The minimum distance of the centre of the cyclone from the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 80 km. (ANI)

