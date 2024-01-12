Washington, DC [US], January 12 (ANI): Sam Altman, the CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, the organisation behind ChatGPT, has married his partner Oliver Mulherin in a seaside ceremony, NBC News reported. The pictures of the couple started circulating online on Thursday.

According to the NBC report, the photos of Altmann and his partner portrayed the couple at an unidentified exotic beach spot with approximately a dozen guests and surrounded by palm trees.

Born and raised in the St. Louis region, Altman spent years eschewing the limelight while he gained prominence in the tech sector as the CEO of Y Combinator, a renowned software startup accelerator and investment organisation, according to NBC News.

However, he increased his public appearances and media exposure as CEO of OpenAI, including testifying before US Congress. In 2023, Time magazine named him "CEO of the Year."

Whereas, Mulherin is an Australian software programmer who lives in San Francisco and owns a ranch in Napa, California, with Altman, according to The New York Times.

Altman and Mulherin, his partner attended the White House state dinner last year, when US President Joe Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US in June 2023.

As the CEO of OpenAI, the artificial intelligence startup that created ChatGPT, the sophisticated chatbot that upended Silicon Valley a year ago and motivated tech firms of all sizes to invest in rival AI projects, Altman has quickly become well-known. (ANI)

