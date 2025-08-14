Gaza, August 14 (ANI/ WAM): The UAE, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the Gaza Strip, has delivered a shipment of medicines and medical supplies to the health sector, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The aid will be distributed to hospitals and medical facilities to help address acute shortages and strengthen their ability to respond to emergencies. Among the recipients was Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, which received several truckloads carrying essential medicines and critical supplies. The delivery aims to boost the hospital's capacity to handle urgent cases at a time when it is facing severe shortages of medicines and equipment.

Sharif Al-Nayrab, Media Director for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Gaza, reaffirmed that the UAE continues to provide medical aid and pharmaceuticals to the Gaza Strip under the initiative to prevent the collapse of the healthcare system and alleviate the suffering of hospitals and patients.

Heba Alnajjar, Emergency medical teams (EMT) coordinator at WHO, stated that the organisation delivered the shipment to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, containing all essential and currently unavailable medicines in Gaza's health facilities.

She expressed hope for continued cooperation and the entry of more UAE aid to support the health sector.

Ibrahim Al-Farra, Director of the Palestinian Aid Delivering Committee at the Ministry of Health in Gaza, described the UAE's assistance as a "lifeline" for all patients, noting that the continued supply of medicines and medical equipment revitalises hospitals and helps save the lives of the sick and wounded.

The delivery is part of an ongoing series of aid shipments scheduled for the coming period, as part of the UAE's sustained efforts through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to ease the health crisis in Gaza and ensure the continuity of medical services. (ANI/ WAM)

