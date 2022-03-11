Warsaw [Poland], March 11 (ANI): A total of 600 Indians who were evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy were flown out in three special flights from Poland on Friday (Local Time).

Some of the students were seen with the Indian Ambassador to Poland, Nagma Mohamed Mallick and other members of the Poland evacuation team at the Rzeszow airport.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Warsaw wrote, "600 Indians evacuated from Sumy flew out in 3 special flights out of Poland- the last of the Op Ganga flights! Some of the students are seen here with Amb Mallick and other members of the Poland evacuation team at Rzeszow airport."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday lauded authorities who facilitated the smooth conduct of Operation Ganga launched by the Government of India to bring back students from war-hit Ukraine.

"Students from Sumy are returning today to India. Their evacuation was particularly challenging," Jaishankar said in a statement. The External Affairs Minister also thanked all those who facilitated the smooth operations of Operation Ganga.

India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Earlier today, more flights carrying many Indian students from the City of Sumy in North-Eastern Ukraine landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. (ANI)

