Islamabad [Pakistan] August 28 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday slammed the Imran Khan government for rising unemployment and making hundreds of families homeless by demolishing their houses in the name of anti-encroachment operations.

Zardari also said that unwise and ill-planned economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government have made people homeless.

Addressing a press conference at Malkani House Makli, the PPP chief said it was crystal clear and known to the entire world that Prime Minister Imran Khan had miserably failed to deliver.

Zardari also questioned Imran Khan over his commitments to create jobs for 10 million unemployed youth, construction of five million houses for the poor, plantation of billions of trees, and many other promises.

"Instead, the prime minister made hundreds of families homeless by demolishing their houses in the name of anti-encroachment operations, retrenching hundreds of employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills, Sui Southern Gas Company, and other organisations," he added.

Zardari called PM an 'unwise leader' and said that there seemed to be no option but to take to the streets and launch a wider protest campaign for Imran's removal.

"PPP would oust 'selected and incompetent' government with masses' support, he added.

Zardari accused the Imran government of committing 'robbery' on the rights of Sindh as Indus River System Authority (IRSA), which regulates water sources of the Indus River informed the Sindh irrigation department about the reductions made in water share for the upcoming dry spell, The Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, local media has reported that after three years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) forming the government in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to achieve what his party had promised to the people in its 2018 manifesto.

The on-ground reality in areas where the government has promised to work accurately seems fragile and Imran Khan's ignorance could be observed in these areas, The News International said.

The PTI has promised to empower the people at the grassroots level through local governments but this promise has remained a far cry.

The manifesto also promised to reform the criminal justice system in the country but no major reforms have been introduced during the tenure, The News International said.

Imran Khan has also appointed six new Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chiefs in the last three years. Despite this regular reshuffling, the federal body is still unable to produce the desired results, the reports said.

The PTI government has also promised to fix the country's energy challenge but a report from the Pakistan Ministry of Energy showed that circular debt has almost doubled in the last three years. (ANI)

