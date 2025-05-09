Houston, May 9 (PTI) India's offshore energy sector took center stage at the 55th annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2025, as the country highlighted the availability of rich geoscientific data and a regulatory framework designed to make India an attractive partner for international energy players.

The OTC 2025 conference, which united over 30,000 professionals from 107 countries to explore the future of offshore energy, underscored India's strategic push to become a global leader in offshore exploration and production (E&P).

Pallavi Jain Govil, Director General, DGH who led India's delegation and participated in the marquee 'Around the World Series' session, spotlighting the country's energy reforms and its growing role as an investment destination in the offshore sector.

Govil highlighted the opening of new exploration blocks under OALP-X, the availability of rich geoscientific data, and a regulatory framework designed to make India an attractive partner for international energy players.

The conference also featured Sridhar Krishnamoorthy of IIT Madras, who was honored as an OTC 2025 Emerging Leader, marking the first time an Indian academic received this global recognition for contributions to offshore engineering.

DC Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston, called for increased collaboration between US and Indian companies in the offshore sector, underlining India's stable policy environment and commitment to energy security.

With ongoing regulatory reforms, access to vast natural resources, and a clear roadmap for investment, India is poised for a new era of offshore growth and global energy leadership.

Vinod Sheshan, Joint Secretary (Exploration), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, discussed India's latest regulatory updates aimed at creating a more secure environment for foreign investment.

Trailukya Borgohain, Director (Operations), Oil India Ltd, emphasized India's potential in deepwater and frontier basin exploration.

Almost 1,300 companies showcased cutting-edge technologies at OTC 2025. The conference is expected to have contributed an estimated USD USD 3 billion to the local Houston economy.

