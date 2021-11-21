Tripoli [Libya], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Saturday said more than 75 illegal immigrants have drowned at sea off the coast of western Libya, while trying to reach Europe.

"Over 75 migrants drowned on Wednesday after departing from Libya according to 15 survivors rescued by fishermen and brought to Zuwara," IOM tweeted.

Also Read | China Could Play an Important Role in Afghanistan’s Reconstruction, Says Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

"This latest tragedy brings the number of lives lost in the Central Mediterranean this year to over 1,300," IOM said.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Texas Attorney Thomas J Henry Filed a Massive Lawsuit Seeking Up to USD 2 Billion Over Astroworld Concert Tragedy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)