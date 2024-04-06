Melbourne [Australia], April 6 (ANI): The Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Australia celebrated the 44th foundation day of the BJP on Saturday and organised car rallies in different cities of the country, including Melbourne, Canberra, Perth and Adelaide.

On this occasion, the BJP supporters announced to open 100 overseas support booths across Australia to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The President of Overseas Friends of BJP Australia, Jay Shah, shared about the opening of booths and said that the aim of this is to motivate the Indian diaspora in Australia to convince their friends and family to vote for BJP.

"The support for our beloved leader, Narendra Modi, is growing every day and so is our organisation. Hence, on BJP Sthapana Divas, we announce that we will open 100 overseas support booths across Australia. These will be in areas with very large population," he said.

"The aim is to do in-person campaigning amongst the known diaspora networks to motivate them to convince their friends and family to vote for the BJP," he added.

General Secretary Rahul Jethi said, "We are seeing phenomenal growth in support of PM Modi from a diverse section of diaspora. We are now working out new avenues of campaigning to channel the energy of diaspora."

Indira Nair, in charge of the Perth chapter, said, "Even in Perth, where the diaspora is not as strong as in Melbourne and Sydney, the number of people coming out for support is not too far from the major cities."

Adelaide and Canberra also witnessed great enthusiasm for Prime Minister Modi.

Since the launch of the campaign two weeks ago, OFBJP Australia's campaign has intensified every day and is only going to accelerate further as the election kicks off. (ANI)

