Geneva [Switzerland], April 27 (ANI): Rights organisation Paank has voiced serious concern regarding the ongoing trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where state forces persistently infringe upon fundamental human rights without facing consequences

Paank took to social media platform X to post its concerns.

Also Read | India Suspends Visas for Pakistanis: Exit Deadline Ends Today; Pak Citizens Bid Tearful Goodbyes to Kin, Rush Home Through Attari.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1916183747491135553

On April 23, 2025, security forces in Pakistan forcibly took Ayoub Baloch, the son of Shokat Baloch, from his residence in the Balicha region of Tump tehsil, Kech district. On the same day, Hammal Baloch, son of Naseeb Baloch and a resident of the Nokju area in Mashkai tehsil, Awaran district, was abducted from the Main Bazaar of Mashkai town, according to the announcement by Paank.

Also Read | 'Make in India for Global Scale': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reacts to Report Suggesting Apple Shifting All US iPhone Production to India.

Moreover, on April 25, 2025, paramilitary forces, specifically the Frontier Corps, forcibly vanished Zahir Baloch, son of Haji Mustafa Baloch, from Barapcha's Main Bazaar in Chaghi District, as reported in the post.

Previously, Paank had strongly denounced the enforced disappearance of Shah Malik Baloch, a resident of the Gabon area in Kech district, who was forcibly arrested from his home by Pakistani security forces on April 25, 2025. Alongside him, his son, Ali Jan, and nephew, Bilal Baloch, were also taken into custody.

Such blatant disregard for human rights contradicts the essential tenets of justice and freedom. According to Paank's post, every person is entitled to live without the dread of arbitrary detention, in line with international human rights standards.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1916057999447052305

Paank decried this situation and called on the authorities to promptly release Shah Malik, Ali Jan, and Bilal Baloch, ensuring their safety.

The rights organisation vehemently condemned these acts of enforced disappearance, categorising them as severe violations of international human rights law. The post urges the Pakistani authorities to immediately reveal the locations of the disappeared individuals, safeguard their well-being, and hold those responsible accountable.

The practice of enforced disappearances must cease, and the rights to life, liberty, and security should be upheld for all citizens in Balochistan, according to Paank's post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)