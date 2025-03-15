World News | Paank Reports Severe Human Rights Violations Across Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, has reported alarming human rights violations in Balochistan throughout February 2025, highlighting a pattern of state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings by Pakistani forces.

According to the official report by Paank, the documented cases reflect widespread arbitrary arrests and illegal executions, painting a grim picture of the worsening human rights conditions in the region. Reports indicate that in February alone, enforced disappearances were recorded across 14 districts of Balochistan, with some cases extending into Punjab and Sindh.

Also Read | Who Is Ranjani Srinivasan, Alleged Supporter of Hamas? Why Did US Revoke Indian Student's Visa? All You Need To Know.

Awaran district reported the highest number of incidents, with 26 individuals forcibly disappeared. The total number of enforced disappearances for the month reached 134, while 50 individuals were released after enduring both mental and physical torture, as cited by Paank.

The ongoing crisis has sparked protests across several cities, including Quetta, Kalat, Hub, and Mastung, where families of the disappeared have staged demonstrations demanding the safe return of their loved ones. Protesters have set up sit-ins on major highways, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Also Read | Russia Dog Attack: Infant Mauled to Death by Aggressive Dachshund After Vets Refuse Euthanasia Request in Seversk.

Among the affected routes are the Quetta-Karachi Highway, Quetta-Taftan Highway, and the Taftan Highway near Mastung, severely disrupting transportation and daily life.

Paank's report also details continued unlawful detentions and executions by Pakistani security forces. In February 2025 alone, 18 cases of extrajudicial killings were recorded. The lack of independent investigations and accountability has further deepened fear and insecurity among the affected communities, while those responsible continue to act with impunity.

Human rights organisations have consistently raised concerns over enforced disappearances and the absence of legal due process in Pakistan. Protesters are urging the government, judiciary, and international human rights bodies to take immediate action.

However, despite periodic assurances from authorities, the failure to implement meaningful reforms has led to growing frustration and distrust among the affected families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)