Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 18 (ANI): Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Friday clarified that the Padma Bridge, which is scheduled to open on June 25, is not a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative and also said that no foreign funds were taken to complete this multipurpose project.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically asserts that the Padma Multipurpose Bridge has been entirely funded by the Government of Bangladesh and no foreign funds from any bilateral or multilateral funding agency have financially contributed to its construction," Bangladesh MoFA said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry has come up with this in a press statement after noticing that some quarters were trying to portray that the Padma Multipurpose Bridge has been constructed under the Chinese BRI and foreign funds, The Daily Star Bangladesh reported.

According to the foreign ministry, the completion of the bridge will fulfil the dream of Bangladesh of connecting the 19 south-western districts with the rest of the country resulting in collective prosperity, socio-economic development of the country as well as enhanced regional connectivity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs earnestly hopes that all friends of Bangladesh will join hands in celebrating the completion of this landmark project which is all the more special since it has been done entirely by the contribution of the people and the Government, reported The Daily Star Bangladesh.

Earlier, the Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum and the Embassy of China in Dhaka invited the media for an event titled "The Padma Bridge: An Example of Bangladesh-China cooperation under Belt and Road Initiative" on June 22.

According to the statement, Li Jiming, Honorable Ambassador of China to Bangladesh, will address the program as Chief Guest. He Xiusheng, Director of the Padma Bridge Project, China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Corporation (MBEC), will attend as Special Guest.

The program will be presided over by Dilip Barua, Chairman of the Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum. (ANI)

