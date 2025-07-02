Liaquatpur [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): Two female college students died and 19 others were injured on Wednesday after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in a college van in Ahmedpur East, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in the Liaquatpur area as the van was transporting students from three different private colleges back to their homes.

As per ARY News, rescue teams promptly responded to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. Among the victims, 19-year-old Tayyaba Abbas and 17-year-old Ujala later succumbed to their injuries. Four other students remain in critical condition at the Burn Unit of Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

Police have registered a terrorism case under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) at Saddar Police Station. The case has been filed against the principals of three different private colleges, administrative staff, van owner, and driver associated.

According to the FIR, the accused individuals staff opted for a poorly maintained LPG vehicle in order to save money, risking the safety of the students. Police is conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Earlier on June 7, a gas cylinder explosion in Irum Colony, Mardan, late night collapsed the roof of a two-storey house, killing six family members and injuring two others, ARY News reported.

As per details, the blast, which occurred around midnight, flattened the upper structure of the residence, as per ARY News.

Among the deceased were a husband, wife, and four other family members. Rescue officials promptly arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment and identification.

Earlier, eight members of a family were injured in a roof collapse incident, in the limits of Dijkot police station.

Police said the incident took place at Chak No. 271-RB where roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, leaving injured to Muhammad Akram, his wife Saadia (35), their two sons- Israr (10) and Waseem (18), three daughters- Asma Akram (12), Noor Fatima (8), Kashaf Akram (4) and a guest Robina Riaz (35) after being buried under the debris. (ANI)

