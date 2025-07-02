Mumbai, July 2: TikTok is reportedly planning to announce another round of layoffs, affecting e-commerce team staff from the global workforce. The TikTok layoffs will reportedly be announced due to 'organisational and personnel changes'. The company shared a memo with its employees, citing the same reason and hinting at possible layoffs. TikTok has announced several rounds of layoffs this year for various reasons.

TikTok is banned in India, but it has been struggling in the US. Recently, US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for the third time for 90 days, allowing the platform to operate in the country till September 17, 2025. TikTok was banned in the US on January 19, 2025. The platform been under a de jure nationwide ban since. Intel Layoffs: Top Strategy Officer Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah Departs As Company Prepares Major Workforce Cuts Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Says Report.

TikTok Layoffs Coming Soon? Check What the Company Said to Its Employees

TikTok shared a memo on July 2, 2025 (Wednesday) about announcing "organisational and personnel changes". Business Insider reported that the company hinted at possible TikTok layoffs that would impact its global e-commerce employees. ByteDance-owned TikTok further mentioned that it analysed the global e-commerce business and assessed how it can support it in alignment with its mission and evolving needs in the market.

TikTok reportedly wrote that after careful analysis, it decided to make changes to create more efficient operating models for the long-term growth of its e-commerce business. The BI report said that TikTok did not comment on the memo or confirm the layoffs.

TikTok E-Commerce Team Trouble

According to the report, the TikTok e-commerce team had been under scrutiny in the United States from the leadership of its parent company, ByteDance. During the February all-hands meeting, the e-commerce division's top executives told staff that they failed to meet their performance goals in 2024 in the US. During Trump's tariff hike, the e-commerce division was also experiencing consequences due to all global sellers' location in China. Salesforce Layoffs Coming? CEO Marc Benioff Says 50% of Work Now Done by AI, Highlights Major Shift Toward Automation at Workplace and Hints at Possible Job Cuts in Future.

ByteDance is reportedly in talks with the Trump administration over a 2024 law that forces it to divest TikTok's US divestment or face a potential ban. The delays in enforcement raise uncertainty. The company told a staffer that his team would be impacted by the organisational changes.

