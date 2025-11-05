Islamabad [Pakistan], November 5 (ANI): In the aftermath of the clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan last month, Pakistani authorities have intensified their efforts to repatriate Afghan migrants, including escalating police raids on Afghan-run shops and rented homes, DW News reported.

The escalation is felt far beyond border areas, spanning all the way to the capital, Islamabad, and nearby Rawalpindi. Landlords, fearing legal ramifications, have evicted Afghan renters or refused lease renewals, forcing families to find new homes.

Afghans living in Pakistan also face serious obstacles if they attempt to renew their visas, a procedure that is costly, uncertain and often subject to significant delays.

"We are in hiding and our families are fragmented, unable to stay in one place due to the fear of arrest and police violence. Our businesses have come to a standstill, our children have dropped out of school, and we have no time to consider our next steps," an Afghan citizen, who wished to stay anonymous, told DW.

In the past two weeks, several Afghans who are well-settled in Pakistan reported that police were searching homes in different parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In addition to the raids and never-ending bureaucratic hurdles for those seeking to stay in Pakistan legally, the Pakistani police have now started making announcements in mosques, warning that anybody who helps Afghan migrants, including by letting them houses or stores, would be considered a criminal by the government, as per DW.

The UNHCR also estimates that about three million Afghan nationals still reside in the country, with approximately 1.4 million holding proper documentation.

"UNHCR appreciates Pakistan's generosity in hosting refugees for over 45 years amid its challenges. Pakistan has a proud history of hospitality, and it's important to continue that tradition at this critical time, but we are concerned about the dire situations Afghans are facing in Pakistan," Qaiser Khan Afridi, the UNHCR spokesperson in Pakistan, told DW. (ANI)

