Peshawar, Mar 31 (PTI) Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday visited Wana in South Waziristan and Chehkan in Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to spend Eid-ul-Fitr with the officers and troops deployed on the western border.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the COAS offered Eid prayers and prayed for the enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan. During his interaction, the COAS extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the troops.

“Your commitment and resilience not only secure our homeland but also exemplify your profound love for Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, 12 terrorists were killed while nine civilians lost their lives when security forces conducted drone attacks on militant hideouts in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday morning.

The “counter-terrorism operation” targeted terrorists' hideouts in the remote hilltop area of Katlang in the Mardan district, a provincial government statement said.

According to the Associated Press (AP) news agency, Pakistan saw the highest number of militant attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a decade.

Some militant groups previously paused hostilities for Ramadan, but the country has seen an overall increase in violence in recent years.

The Pak Institute for Peace Studies reported at least 84 attacks during Ramadan, which ended Sunday in Pakistan. It reported 26 attacks during last year's Ramadan.

