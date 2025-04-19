Balochistan [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated operations conducted across multiple districts in Balochistan, targeting Pakistani security forces in what the group describes as retaliation against military presence and intelligence operations in the region.

In a statement issued by the group, four separate attacks were carried out in Dasht, Naseerabad, Turbat, and Noshki, resulting in casualties and disruption of security operations. The first incident occurred in the Darchako area of Dasht, Kech district, where an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated against a bomb disposal squad from the Pakistani Army. The BLA reported that one soldier was killed instantly while two others sustained injuries during the clearance operation.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Shoots and Kills Woman After She Rejects His Catcalls on Des Moines Street in Iowa, Accused Arrested.

Later that evening, in the Notaal area of Naseerabad, BLA freedom fighters reportedly established a temporary checkpoint on the main highway. According to their statement, the freedom fighters conducted vehicle checks for nearly two hours. When local police forces attempted to intervene, they were met with armed resistance and forced to withdraw.

A third incident took place near the Star Plus Market in Turbat, where BLA operatives launched a hand grenade attack on Pakistani military personnel stationed at a security blockade. Details regarding casualties in this operation have not been independently confirmed.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump's Question-and-Answer Session With Reporters Cut Short After Young Girl Faints in Oval Office (Watch Video).

In the most targeted attack, BLA fighters killed Naqeebullah, son of Meera Jaan Mengal, in Noshki's Qadirabad area. The group alleged that although Naqeebullah was no longer serving officially in the military, he continued to act as an undercover agent for Military Intelligence (MI). He is accused of aiding the Pakistani military by providing intelligence, recruiting local youth, and facilitating enforced disappearances in the region. The BLA stated that he was on their watchlist for some time due to his alleged collaboration with the Pakistani military and actions against the Baloch community.

The group has warned that any individuals aiding Pakistani forces, directly or indirectly, remain under surveillance by their intelligence wing, ZIRAB, and would face similar consequences.

These attacks underscore ongoing tensions and conflict in Balochistan, where groups have long sought independence and accuse the Pakistani state of systematic oppression and exploitation of the region's resources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)