Balochistan [Pakistan] August 19 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) commemorated 11 August as Pledge Renewal Day with gatherings in Kech, Gwadar and Awaran regions, reaffirming their commitment to the struggle for Balochistan's independence and condemning Pakistan's authority as a form of colonial domination.

During an event in the Kech Gwadar Zone, prominent BNM figures such as Information and Culture Secretary Qazi Dad Mohammad Rehan, Finance Secretary Nasir Baloch, Zonal President Baba J.R., and Zonal General Secretary Bahaar Baloch spoke to members of the party.

The speakers stated, "We have lost our freedom, but not our dignity. 11 August is not a day of celebration; rather, it serves as a reminder that we were once free, and we must reclaim that freedom."

They characterised freedom as escaping from Pakistan's "bondage," highlighting the constant threats of arrest, abduction, and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. They emphasised that Pledge Renewal Day, initially suggested by the martyred leader Waja Ghulam Mohammad Baloch, should be marked as a serious recommitment to the cause, not as a festive occasion.

The leaders indicated that the current movement signifies the fifth phase of the Baloch freedom struggle, with both men and women making significant sacrifices. Pakistan was labelled as "an adversary lacking civilisation" that continues to perpetrate violence, but the Baloch people remain united in their resistance.

In the Awaran Zone, the BNM held smaller assemblies attended by local supporters and members.

They contended that Pakistan's governance extends the colonial legacy established by the British, who originally acquired Baloch lands through "deceptive agreements" before completely taking over. "Today, Pakistan acts as a vestige of colonialism, stripping the Baloch nation of its freedom and denying it all rights," the speakers asserted.

The BNM concluded by reiterating that the Baloch nation would never abandon its quest for freedom and would continue to fight against "bondage" until liberation is realised. (ANI)

