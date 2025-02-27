Karachi [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Pakistan's Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced the gas load-shedding schedule during Ramadan, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule, gas supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm and 10 pm to 3 am during Ramadan, as per ARY News.

The SSGC will ensure a continued supply of gas during Sehr-o-Iftar times, the SSGC said. Pakistan's gas reserves are declining 8 to 10 per cent every year, the company said in its statement, ARY News reported.

In an alarming announcement, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said that Pakistan's gas reserves are likely to be reduced by half by 2027.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SPARCO) has predicted the sighting of the Ramadan moon on Friday, as per ARY News.

On February 2, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused the country's current government for economic and political turmoil in Pakistan, stressing that Shehbaz Sharif-led regime was unbothered about the interests of the state but instead focused on having its grip on power while paying no attention to the global warnings, Dawn reported.

In a statement, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram criticised the government for its 300 per cent increase in the salaries of parlimantarians to protect them from inflation while burdening ordinary people through relentless rise in gas prices and petroleum products. He called the rise in POL and LPG as the sequel to the government's anti-poor policies that would further exacerbate their miseries.

The ongoing gas load shedding in Karachi continues to disrupt daily life, with citizens increasingly frustrated by the limited supply and rising costs.

Residents from various neighbourhoods have expressed growing dissatisfaction, highlighting the severe challenges brought on by the deteriorating situation.

One man shared on January 29 that his family has been dealing with gas shortages for over a year. "Our kids skip breakfast. In order to avoid using costly and dangerous LPG cylinders, we have begged the government to supply gas for at least four hours every day," he stated. (ANI)

