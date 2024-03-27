Islamabad, Mar 27 (PTI) A high court in Pakistan on Wednesday accepted a petition by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold a rally in Islamabad and ordered authorities to let the party organise its activity under the law.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the case by the PTI to hold a rally which it initially wanted to hold on March 23 or 30 but it rescheduled it for April 6. The party had approached the court after the capital district administration refused to allow the rally due to security reasons.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the hearing of the plea and after hearing arguments provided the relief to the PTI.

"One's right of assembly cannot be taken away," said the judge as he directed the federal capital's administration to specify their conditions for the rally.

"There is no issue in setting conditions, which is normal, but no conditions should be imposed which are contrary to the standard TORs (term of references)," said the chief justice.

Sher Afzal Marwat, counsel PTI, said that the party wanted to hold a public gathering on April 6, to which Justice Farooq said the party should ensure "there is no riot”.

"We are ready and will accept all conditions," Marwat assured the court.

The judge overruled the security concerns in the wake of attacks on the Chinese nationals, saying “Life does not stop, it goes on and we have to end terrorism in the same way”.

It will be the first big political activity by the PTI since the February 8 elections which it alleged were rigged against it.

Khan had been implicated in dozens of cases since his removal from government in April 2022. He has already been convicted in at least four cases. His wife is a co-accused in two of them.

