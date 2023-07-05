Islamabad, Jul 5 (PTI) A Pakistani court here on Wednesday fixed Toshakhana case for hearing on Thursday and summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to appear before it in person.

Additional District and Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar would take up the case for hearing on Thursday, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Also Read | Vietnam Emerging as Southeast Asia’s New Tourist Hotspot.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the trial court to re-decide the maintainability of the Toshakhana case within seven days after hearing Khan.

Khan, 70, was indicted in the Toshakhana case on May 10 by Additional Sessions Judge Dilawar, who rejected objections about the admissibility of the case.

Also Read | Ukraine: The Legacy of Author Victoria Amelina.

Khan had challenged the admissibility of the case before the IHC which set aside the verdict of the trial court. The IHC bench had stated that the trial court had dismissed the petition of the former prime minister on weak grounds.

The bench asked the lower court to consider the petition of Khan as pending.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the former premier for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

Khan is facing more than 140 cases across the country and faces charges like terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder.

He was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million (USD 635,000).

The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)