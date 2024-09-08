Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also in charge of foreign affairs, attacked the Imran Khan administration on Saturday for allegedly making poor decisions in his tenure as the country's Prime Minister, especially when it came to security and economic matters, Dawn reported.

He also connected the mistakes made by the previous administration to the current upsurge in terrorism and economic difficulties.

At a news conference held at the Pakistan High Commission in London, Dar made the remarks and also discussed the political and security climate in Pakistan.

The deputy prime minister described his official visit to London, where he met with representatives of the British government and the Pakistani community, as "useful, busy and fruitful."

At the press conference, Dar made important remarks on a "three-star general who went to Kabul to have a cup of tea" in 2021 and connected the nation's current rise in terrorism to the decisions made by then-spymaster Lt Gen. Faiz Hameed to free terrorists, according to Dawn.

"Those released at that time are masterminding terrorism in Balochistan," Dar said, adding that "the country is paying a price for that cup of tea in Afghanistan."

According to Dawn, on being asked if Lt Gen. Hameed had the approval of Imran Khan, the prime minister at the time, to travel to Kabul, Dar responded, "I find it difficult to accept that he could have gone without the prime minister's permission," Dawn reported.

The current military establishment, he continued, "cannot be praised enough," since its members are so well trained.

Meanwhile, taking on questions about Imran Khan's trial, Dar said, "We have not made a new law. Whatever is happening with Imran Khan is happening according to the law. When it comes to attacking security installations, the issue falls under the army law. I can't guess what will happen, but I can say his case will proceed as per the law."

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s Dar further added that the party is not holding any talks with Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying "hands are tied after the May 9 riots."

In response to a question about why PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif had remained silent since leaving London despite grave concerns, Dar refuted the idea that Sharif was dormant. He asserted that the elder Sharif was consulting and making suggestions with PML-N teams at the federal and provincial levels. (ANI)

