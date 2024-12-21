Islamabad [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): The Pakistan government is set to form a committee for negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with the committee members expected to be announced over the weekend, according to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Dawn reported.

The development comes in response to the growing political tensions between the ruling government and PTI, particularly after the latter's demands for the release of political prisoners and the creation of a judicial commission to probe events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2023.

Also Read | US Senate Set To Approve 235th Judge of Joe Biden's Term, Beating Donald Trump's Tally.

Imran Khan, PTI's founder and former Prime Minister, had previously warned of launching a civil disobedience movement if his demands were not met by December 14.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan outlined his demands for political change, which included the release of those facing trial and the formation of a judicial commission. He also announced the creation of a five-member negotiation team comprising prominent PTI members, including National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. PTI's team further included Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, and PTI MNA Asad Qaiser. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had offered to facilitate the negotiation process, stating, "My office and residence are open 24 hours."

Also Read | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Likely To Reshuffle Cabinet Amid Growing Calls for Resignation.

Speaking on Dawn News TV's 'Doosra Rukh', Barrister Aqeel Malik confirmed the government's preparations for a negotiation team of its own. "We were waiting for the prime minister to return from the D-8 summit," he explained. "We are preparing our own committee and are going to seek input from our allies so that they are reflected [in the decision making]. I expect this committee to be formed either tomorrow or by the end of this week."

While Aqeel did not reveal the names of potential members, he assured that the committee would comprise "senior government leaders" and "senior government allies." Furthermore, he emphasised that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq's office would be a suitable location for both teams to meet, adding that it would "be beneficial for the committees to meet at the speaker's chamber to establish the terms and the agenda."

The prospect of a civil disobedience movement by PTI looms large. Barrister Aqeel responded to PTI's threat, saying that the party "cannot coerce the government on one hand while inviting them to negotiate with the other."

He further noted, "If you want to negotiate, then it must be all-encompassing." The government's stance remains that negotiation can only occur on equal terms and without the use of coercive tactics, reported Dawn.

Additionally, there are concerns over the government's relationship with its coalition partner, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). In response to rumours of growing tension, Barrister Aqeel stated that there were no significant issues between the two parties. "The PPP aren't angry with us and we are engaging them," he clarified, adding that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is leading a committee to address PPP's concerns.

The committee has already submitted an initial report and will meet with the PPP on December 24 to continue discussions. Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari chaired a meeting at Bilawal House in Karachi to discuss the broader political landscape and their ongoing negotiations with the government.

On the topic of political dialogue, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah spoke on Geo News' 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada ke Saath.' He emphasised that the government had the support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the establishment, both of which have consistently backed the idea of resolving political issues through dialogue. "The PML-N is in favour of resolving political issues through dialogue," he said.

Regarding PTI's negotiating stance, Sanaullah expressed that while talks were always welcome, there was no guarantee of agreement. "If they (the PTI) have made a committee, and the speaker is willing to facilitate, then we can talk about anything, but there is no guarantee we will agree to anything -- we have our own stance, as do they."

Sanaullah also commented on the potential impact of the ongoing legal case against Imran Khan. While the PTI leader faces charges related to the GBP 190 million case, Sanaullah maintained that the case should not interfere with political discussions. "It is not in our hands, it's with the courts," he remarked, adding, "It should not affect the talks -- it is an entirely separate matter. Political dialogue should happen."

PTI's Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram addressed the matter of the negotiation process, noting that once the concerned parties form their respective committees, "we can show this to Imran Khan and he can make a decision."

However, Akram also dismissed the idea that the PTI had failed to initiate talks, countering claims that the party was not serious about negotiation. "Most of our representatives have not said anything of that sort, I've been observing this matter closely," Akram stated, pointing out that the media had misinterpreted the PTI's position, Dawn reported.

Akram further clarified the distinction between general engagement and formal political dialogue. "Engagement happens all the time," he said. "It is how we secured the Sangjiani venue for our rally. But this is not the same as political dialogue. Our demands will not be fulfilled this way."

PTI's call for meaningful dialogue hinges on addressing their specific demands, including the release of political prisoners and the establishment of an impartial judicial commission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)