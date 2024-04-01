Chiniot [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): A tragic incident unfolded along the serene Chenab River, renowned for its diverse ecosystem, as hundreds of turtles were found dead, ARY News reported.

Local authorities have confirmed the loss of hundreds of turtles, integral members of the river's biodiversity, due to electrocution.

Also Read | Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu ‘Successfully’ Undergoes Hernia Surgery: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 1, 2024.

The citizens of Chiniot are demanding swift action from the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Minister to hold those responsible for this cruel act accountable, according to ARY News.

They insist on justice and call for measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Also Read | Easter 2024: Pope Francis Calls for Gaza Ceasefire in Traditional Easter Speech Amid Health Concerns.

Calls for stricter regulations and enforcement resonate, emphasising the urgent need to protect the vulnerable inhabitants of the Chenab River from further harm, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)