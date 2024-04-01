01 Apr, 07:19 (IST) Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu 'Successfully' Undergoes Hernia Surgery Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has successfully undergone hernia surgery. His office confirmed the news on Monday, April 1, and said that Benjamin Netanyahu was "in good shape and beginning to recover".

Mumbai, April 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a ceremony marking “90 years of the Reserve Bank of India” in Mumbai today, which will also be attended by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. On Sunday, PM Modi came down heavily on the Congress over the ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974 by the then Indira Gandhi government, an issue that has gained prominence in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after recent news reports highlighting the issue.

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc assembled at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan for their ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (save democracy) rally on Sunday. While the AAP, a member of the alliance, said that the rally is to protest the arrest of AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the excise policy case, the Congress, the largest constituent, said that the protest is not ‘person-specific,’ and that the Opposition will raise its voice against the ‘dictatorship’ of the BJP-led central government.

At least four people were killed and more than 100 people injured on Sunday afternoon as a cyclonic storm whipped through West Bengal. Several houses were damaged and trees uprooted as strong winds wreaked havoc across the district headquarters and parts of neighbouring Mainaguri. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left for the affected area and rescue operations remain underway.

Pope Francis called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages in an Easter Sunday address that marked the most important day on the Christian calendar by deploring the suffering caused by wars. King Charles III shook hands and chatted with onlookers after attending an Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday in his most significant public outing since being diagnosed with cancer last month.

A top US general has presented Washington's alternative to Israel's anticipated military offensive in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where more than one million people have taken refuge after fleeing from other parts of the Strip due to the Israel-Hamas war. Israel has signalled its intention to attack Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold, and destroy four battalions in the southern Gaza city. But, the US and other Western countries have expressed their concerns over the aftermath of the assault, including casualties.