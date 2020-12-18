Islamabad [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has urged the Islamabad High Court to strike down the "unconstitutional" Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules 2020.

The social media rules, made by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), were brought into force on November 19.

According to SAMAA TV, the journalists' union has said that the rules should be struck down with immediate effect as they violate fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

"The petition mentioned clauses that allow the PTA to block content online that is against the "glory of Islam", interest, security and defence of Pakistan," etc. Article 19 already lists down what constitutes glory of Islam and national security, the petition said, and added that the Supreme Court has the authority to interpret the law, not the PTA," the Pakistani media outlet said.

The court will be hearing the petition on December 18. (ANI)

