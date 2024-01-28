Islamabad [Pakistan], January 28 (ANI): Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh, attributing it to a conspiracy, as reported by The News International.

He further called on influential individuals to cease patronising criminals operating in the riverine areas of Sindh.

While addressing party workers and supporters in Kandhkot and Shikarpur on Saturday, he criticised those helping criminals and outlaws across various regions of Sindh.

Without directly naming the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he sarcastically alleged that the rulers in Sindh had been supporting bandits, The News International reported.

He said the resources of Sindh were for the people of Sindh; they were not considered for their interests in any way; those who came to power repeatedly did not change the destiny of Sindh, and law and order were a big problem in Sindh.

Fazl further claimed that he rightly opposed holding the general elections on February 8, citing the expected harsh weather persisting in many parts of the country in February, according to The News International.

Provincial JUIF Chief Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, in a speech, accused district returning officers and returning officers of supporting their rival candidates in Sindh, stating, "Government officials are openly favouring PPP candidates."

Moreover, he warned of dire consequences if the polls were rigged. Soomro further claimed that, with their allies, they would form the next government in Sindh to end the alleged corrupt rule of 15 years. (ANI)

