Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has hinted that the government can announce bounties on the heads of people involved in the firing incident in the lower Kurram area, ARY News reported.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, where the situation following the attack on the Deputy Commissioner of Kurram and security personnel was reviewed.

The local media reported that the meeting was attended by the IG of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other senior officials. It was emphasised during the meeting that strict legal action against those responsible for breaching the peace agreement in the area will be taken.

It was decided that all individuals involved in the firing incident would be prosecuted, with cases registered and immediate arrests to follow. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that there would be no leniency for people involved in violence or those facilitating them.

In another major development, people behind the attack on Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud in Kurram district have been identified.

ARY News reported citing Pakistani official sources, that the attack, which occurred on Saturday, left Deputy Commissioner and three security personnel injured. In addition to the five suspects, cases will be registered against other facilitators involved in the attack. The individuals involved in firing will be handed over to the authorities and arrests will be made promptly after the case is registered.

The attack, which occurred during ongoing efforts to stabilise the district, left Mehsud wounded and he was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention. His role in the peace process had been central to efforts aimed at ending the ongoing violence in the crisis-hit region.

The violence came at a time when authorities were preparing to send a much-needed aid convoy to Parachinar, following the peace accord signed on January 1. The deal saw the groups involved in the conflict agree to end the violence and surrender their arms to the authorities, according to ARY News. (ANI)

