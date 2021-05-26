Karachi, May 26 (PTI) A Pakistani lawmaker of Sindh provincial assembly on Wednesday submitted a draft of a bill which seeks to make marriage compulsory for people aged 18 years to control societal ills, child rapes and immoral activities.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed submitted a draft of "The Sindh Compulsory Marriage Act, 2021" to the Sindh Assembly Secretariat which states that, the parents of an adult who is not being married off after turning 18 will have to "submit an undertaking with justified reason of delay before the Deputy Commissioner of the District."

The draft of the proposed bill says that parents who fail to submit the undertaking would have to pay a fine of Rupees 500 each.

According to Rasheed, the bill if approved into a law will bring well-being in the society.

In a video statement released after the submission of the proposed bill, Rasheed said that "societal ills, child rapes, immoral activities and crime" were rising in the country.

"To control all of this... Muslim males and females have been given the right to marry after attaining puberty or after 18 years of age and fulfilling this is the responsibility of their guardians, especially their parents.”

Rasheed said the bill, if approved into law, would bring progress, happiness and facilitation of positive pathways for the youth of the province.

Rasheed expressed hope that all Sindh Assembly members — from both the treasury and opposition benches — would help in approving the bill for the "progress, happiness and facilitation of positive pathways" for the youth of the province.

