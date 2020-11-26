Islamabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Pakistan looks forward to working with the new US administration to further strengthen bilateral ties and continue partnership to achieve peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, a top government official said on Thursday.

In 2018, the Trump administration suspended security aid to Pakistan after it failed to rein in terrorist groups.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, at the weekly briefing, said that Pakistan looked forward to working with the new US administration to further strengthen bilateral ties and to continue partnership to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

He said Pakistan would also welcome resumption of structural dialogue with the United States.

Joe Biden, a Democrat won the November 3 US presidential election by defeating President Donald Trump, a Republican. Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th US President on January 20.

Over the past several years, senior US officials had been accusing Pakistan of playing a double game with the US and not taking satisfactory action against terrorist groups like Haqqani networks, the Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

During the second term of the Obama administration, US lawmakers started bringing in legislation that imposed stringent conditions on Pakistan for certain security assistance.

But President Trump became the first US president to announce suspension of security assistance to Pakistan..

At the briefing, Chaudhri also rejected reports that the UAE had also temporarily stopped issuing visas for Pakistanis.

He also clarified that recognition of Israel was not under consideration of the government as there was no change in Pakistan's position on the issue.

“Prime Minister (Imran Khan) has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognise Israel,” he said.

