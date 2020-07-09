Lahore, Jul 9 (PTI) A Pakistani court has issued notices to the US embassy in Islamabad, the US counsel general Lahore and the foreign ministry on a USD 20 billion damages suit filed by a coronavirus infected person.

Raza Ali, a resident of Lahore, on Wednesday filed the petition in the Civil Court (Lahore) through Advocate Syed Zille Hussain alleging that the US was responsible for the losses suffered by him and Pakistan due to coronavirus as it was behind unchecked spread of the pandemic.

Civil Judge Kamran Karamat issued notices to the US embassy Islamabad, US consul general in Lahore, US secretary of defence through consul general (Lahore) and the ministry of foreign affairs for August 7.

He said his family members are also suffering and their health is so compromised that they may not be able to live a healthy life ever.

"Unchecked spread of COVID-19 in the US caused its spread over the world including Pakistan. The defendants are responsible for the colossal death toll, misery, and economic disasters they inflicted on the world, including but not limited to the entire Pakistan,” he said.

The current US administration is creating hurdles for the global fights against COVID-19, he alleged.

He urged the court to pass a decree that the COVID-19 was caused by the US and it played havoc with the lives of Pakistanis and recover USD 20 billion in his favour.

The court fixed August 7 for hearing of the case and issued notices to the respondents for the reply.

