Karachi, Sep 20 (PTI) A Pakistani man allegedly set on fire his 12-year-old son for not doing homework, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The incident took place on September 14 when the father, Nazeer, poured kerosene oil on his son, Shaheer, and set him on fire in their Orangi Town house, the Dawn News reported. The father was arrested and a case was registered against him on the complaint of the boy's mother.

The boy, who suffered critical burn wounds, died during treatment in a local hospital.

He was produced before a judicial magistrate on Monday and the court remanded him in police custody till September 24.

During an initial probe, Nazeer told investigators that he did not intend to kill his son. He said he had sprinkled kerosene oil on him just to scare him as he was not doing his school homework. He said he had just lit a match to frighten the boy, but the oil caught fire and he got burnt badly. PTI

