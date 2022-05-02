Islamabad [Pakistan], May 2 (ANI): Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has slammed ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and blamed him for soaring unemployment and inflation in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, she expressed her disappointment over a number of crises Pakistan is facing, reported Radio Pakistan.

She said that the former Prime Minister was busy in victimizing his political rivals by using National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and other government agencies. He was more involved in putting his opponents behind bars and detaining them in dead cells.

Further, Marriyum even pointed out that Imran Khan had retained gifts from Tosha Khana accompanied by expensive BMW vehicles worth 150 million rupees. The Minister for Information and Broadcasting even criticized the former Prime Minister for illegal possession of a pistol gifted to him by a foreign dignitary, reported Radio Pakistan.

Marriyum went on to say that slogans were raised against Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif and his delegation at Prophet's Mosque in Madinah at the behest of Imran Khan. (ANI)

