Islamabad [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that some people are trying to topple his government with the help of foreign funds, federal minister Asad Umar claimed that the PM is ready to show a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to back his claims.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, alongside Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Planning and Development Umar said he had seen the letter himself, reported Dawn.

"Obviously, it is the highest office of justice in Pakistan, it is a huge position that has respect in this country. Personally too, the chief justice has a very good reputation. The prime minister said that [...], if necessary, and for the people's satisfaction, he is ready to present the letter to the chief justice of the Supreme Court," he added.

However, at the same time, the information Minister said that the letter is not sent to the judge with the aim to get the letter reviewed. The letter would not be shared with him in the capacity of a judge of the SC, but as someone who held a high and respectable position in the country, he added.

Umar further said the letter stated that if Imran Khan remained the prime minister, it would lead to "horrific consequences". Moreover, the minister said, the contents of the letter termed the ouster of PM Imran a "good result".

He added that the "threat" PM Imran spoke about in relevance to the letter during his March 27 address "is directly linked to the no-confidence motion".

PM Imran had said during his rally, "Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest."

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. (ANI)

