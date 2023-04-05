Jerusalem, Apr 4 (PTI) An Israeli security official has revealed the name and plan of the Pakistani mastermind in the foiled plot to harm Israeli and Jewish targets in Greece last week, a media report here said.

Mohammad Mohsen Reza, a 65-year-old Pakistani living in Iran, has been working with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp for many years engaged in recruiting terror operatives abroad, the official told Times of Israel (TOI) on Tuesday.

Reza is said to be the one who was giving orders to ?Irtaza Haider and ?Hussein Abid?, the two Pakistani men who were arrested by Greek police last week on charges of plotting to harm Jewish and Israeli targets in Athens.

The Israeli security official told TOI that Haider and Abid were asked to gather intelligence, buy explosive devices and plan and carry out an attack in the heart of Athens in exchange for a high financial reward.

Israeli espionage agency Mossad and Greek police are said to have collaborated in foiling the plot.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on behalf of espionage agency Mossad said last week on Tuesday that the two Pakistanis were part of an Iranian terror network.

"The affair that was uncovered today in Greece is a severe case that was successfully thwarted by the Greek security forces. It was an additional attempt by Iran to perpetrate terrorism against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad", the Israeli PMO then said.

"After the start of the investigation of the suspects in Greece, the Mossad rendered intelligence assistance in unravelling the infrastructure, its work methods and the link to Iran. The investigation revealed that the infrastructure that operated in Greece is part of an extensive Iranian network run from Iran and spanning many countries", it added.

Local Greek media reports indicated that the target of the attack was a Chabad House, which includes a Kosher restaurant and also hosts other religious services.

It is noteworthy that Pakistani terrorists who carried out the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai also targeted the Chabad House in the Indian metropolis.

Greek Police said that the suspects had chosen a target of “high symbolism” and were making final preparations for the attack.

“Their aim was not only to cause the loss of life of innocent citizens, but also to undermine the sense of security in the country, while hurting public institutions and threatening [Greece's] international relations,” the Greek police said.

The two Pakistanis are said to be a part of a “wide Iranian network that operates from Iran and out of many countries”.

“An analysis of the seized information and digital data revealed and confirmed that the members of the network had already chosen as the target of the attack, a building of special importance; had carried out the reconnaissance of the area and the planning of the attack; and had received final instructions to carry out the attack,” a police statement carried by Greek news website Directus said last week.

According to the report, authorities began investigating the terror network following the 2021 arrest of two other Pakistani men suspected of planning attacks on Israelis.

The network was also linked to an Iranian plot foiled in Turkey last year, reports said. HM

